Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc (OTCMKTS:BPSR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Organicell Regenerative Medicine shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 120,051 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR)

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of regenerative medicine management products. It researches and develops regenerative medical techniques and services. The company was formerly known as Biotech Products Services and Research, Inc and changed its name to Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc in June 2018.

