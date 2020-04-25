Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.14. Sito Mobile shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 32,870 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sito Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.22.

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

