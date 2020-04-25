NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

NexgenRx Inc. (CVE:NXG)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.16. NexgenRx shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.00 target price on NexgenRx and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get NexgenRx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.98 million and a P/E ratio of -53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for NexgenRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexgenRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.