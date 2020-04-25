The Second Cup (TSE:SCU) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.94

The Second Cup Ltd (TSE:SCU)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.72. The Second Cup shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 10,930 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Second Cup (TSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.61 million for the quarter.

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

