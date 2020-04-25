City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.32

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and traded as low as $5.14. City Developments shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 20,228 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

