Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.61

Shares of Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and traded as low as $43.12. Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 416,801 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $92.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 0.48 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.09%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

