Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.30. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 4,200 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.47.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

