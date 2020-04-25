PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.53

Shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and traded as low as $19.82. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 100,300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $20,391,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,289,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

