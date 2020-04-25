Jupai (NYSE:JP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.10. Jupai shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 6,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jupai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The asset manager reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jupai stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jupai Company Profile (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

