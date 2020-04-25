Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust (LON:MTU) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $102.38

Shares of Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and traded as low as $102.13. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 197,728 shares.

The company has a market cap of $175.75 million and a P/E ratio of 23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 38.84, a current ratio of 38.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

