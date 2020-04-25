Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, 304,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 355% from the average session volume of 66,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Max Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.