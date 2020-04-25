Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,669.00

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,669 ($21.95) and last traded at GBX 1,645 ($21.64), with a volume of 131918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,627.50 ($21.41).

POLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Polymetal International to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,517.14 ($19.96).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,357.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,250.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.20. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

About Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

