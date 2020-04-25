Genus (LON:GNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,760.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,760 ($49.46) and last traded at GBX 3,638 ($47.86), with a volume of 63290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,652 ($48.04).

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNS shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 3,260 ($42.88) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,226.17 ($42.44).

Get Genus alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,257.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,142.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Dan Hartley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,610 ($47.49), for a total transaction of £270,750 ($356,156.27).

Genus Company Profile (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.