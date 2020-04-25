21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.81

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 5221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.89 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,377,000 after purchasing an additional 231,433 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,878,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 128,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 166,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

