Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.85

Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $4.65. Blackline Safety shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLN. Pi Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.95. The stock has a market cap of $206.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

