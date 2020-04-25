Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $125.83

Aena SME SA (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.83 and traded as low as $122.63. Aena SME shares last traded at $122.63, with a volume of 116 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena SME in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Aena SME alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average of $170.33.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Aena SME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena SME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.