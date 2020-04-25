NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.77

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 573730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on NG. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 34,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $429,491.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Igor Levental sold 59,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $678,399.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,860.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 337,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,440 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,938,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,029,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 516.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,175,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,458 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,715,000 after purchasing an additional 767,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after acquiring an additional 743,993 shares during the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

