Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.85. Neos Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 245,896 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,087.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

