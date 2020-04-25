Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.85. Neos Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 245,896 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.37.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
