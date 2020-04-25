Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL) Trading 100% Higher

Revelo Resources Corp (CVE:RVL)’s stock price traded up 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, 124,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 611,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.69, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Revelo Resources Company Profile (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a portfolio of 26 projects covering approximately 204,000 hectares located along proven mineral belts in northern Chile. The company was formerly known as Iron Creek Capital Corp.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Revelo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.