Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.13. Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products in North America, Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

