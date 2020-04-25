Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.19

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 30606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley bought 52,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 82,443 shares during the period. Finally, Amia Capital LLP bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

