Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Bluestone Resources Inc (CVE:BSR) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.73, approximately 421,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 213,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$3.35 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Pi Financial set a C$2.65 price target on shares of Bluestone Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $149.62 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluestone Resources Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile (CVE:BSR)

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

