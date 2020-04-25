B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 40,200 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $156,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 21,842 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $78,412.78.

On Monday, April 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 95,450 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $342,665.50.

On Wednesday, April 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 12,275 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $39,648.25.

On Monday, April 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $52,725.00.

On Friday, March 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 35,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,640 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,824.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 75,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00.

On Monday, March 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 129,260 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $325,735.20.

On Friday, March 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 339,656 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $866,122.80.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.93. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $165.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

