Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,077,110 shares in the company, valued at C$6,439,041.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Robert Wares acquired 8,700 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,793.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$3.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Osisko Mining Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$4.19. The firm has a market cap of $898.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.50.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

