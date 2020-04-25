Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VKTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

VKTX opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $415.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.10. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

