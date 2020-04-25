AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.79.
AES has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
In other news, Director Tarun Khanna acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,461.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,461. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 9,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:AES opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. AES has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23.
AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. AES’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AES will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
