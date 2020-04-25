AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.79.

AES has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Tarun Khanna acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,461.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,461. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 9,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AES by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,702,000 after buying an additional 30,109,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AES by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AES by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in AES by 866.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,189,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. AES has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. AES’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AES will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

