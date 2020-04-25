Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.47.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of ABT opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,347 shares of company stock valued at $56,985,748 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

