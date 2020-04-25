Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 34,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $2,487,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,805,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,050.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,013,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,384 shares of company stock worth $13,276,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Five9 stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,216.13 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $98.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

