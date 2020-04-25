Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.65.

A number of analysts have commented on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Invesco alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Invesco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,495 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.