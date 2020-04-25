Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.65.
A number of analysts have commented on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Invesco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,495 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
