Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $85.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,101.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $101,937.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $489,587. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $7,313,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 744.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 203,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15. The company has a market cap of $950.27 million, a PE ratio of 94.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.08. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.