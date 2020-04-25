Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.33.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,418.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $723,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,850. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $113,000.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.