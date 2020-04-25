Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

A number of analysts have commented on XEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Insiders have bought a total of 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2,381.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,025,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 64.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 393.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.98. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

