Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

RBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE RBS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1296 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 438,942 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,900,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 488,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1,003.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 186,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 170,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 122,035.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 176,952 shares during the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

