Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 180.64 ($2.38).

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank decreased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 109.32 ($1.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 143.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57).

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 71,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

