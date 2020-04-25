Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 44,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.42.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $293.21 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.23 and a 200 day moving average of $312.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.