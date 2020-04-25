Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $712.44.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $695,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $713.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $684.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $733.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

