Ballentine Partners LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AON by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,848,000 after buying an additional 1,942,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $289,549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AON by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,202,000 after buying an additional 879,207 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in AON by 15,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 754,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AON by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,214,000 after buying an additional 617,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $175.54 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.03 and its 200 day moving average is $199.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

