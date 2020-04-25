Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $254,000 in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,234,000 after purchasing an additional 354,195 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 203,324 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 497,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,147 shares in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

HMC stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

