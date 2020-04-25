Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 74 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.64.

MKC opened at $154.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

