Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 98 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 2,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 17,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Citigroup boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

CCI stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.74.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

