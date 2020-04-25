Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $135.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.