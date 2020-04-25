Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 672,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 306,190 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 99,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,184,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IR shares. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.12.

NYSE:IR opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.54. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.70.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

