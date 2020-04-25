Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 27,313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

