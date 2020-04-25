Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 73 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 298,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 767.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 301,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after buying an additional 266,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Shares of GS stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.97 and a 200-day moving average of $211.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.