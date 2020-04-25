Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,306,000 after buying an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,979,000 after buying an additional 833,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after buying an additional 695,443 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,404,000 after buying an additional 487,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $93.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

