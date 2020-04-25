Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 384 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 17.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

