Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Holdings Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 60.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,003,000 after purchasing an additional 556,316 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,176,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,191,000 after acquiring an additional 716,309 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 484,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

VAR stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAR. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

