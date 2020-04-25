Ballentine Partners LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after buying an additional 5,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,317,000 after buying an additional 4,052,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $249,872,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,963,000 after buying an additional 893,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,246,000 after buying an additional 690,655 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.39. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

