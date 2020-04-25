Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Hershey by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Hershey by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,882,661.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $135.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average of $147.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

