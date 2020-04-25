AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

